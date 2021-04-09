China report accuses US of causing humanitarian disasters

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the U.S. of causing humanitarian disasters through foreign military interventions in Beijing’s latest broadside amid increasingly contentious relations with the Biden administration. The accusations were in a report from the government-backed China Society for Human Rights Studies quoted in Chinese state media. It said U.S. foreign wars have caused mass casualties, damage, unrest and other problems. It added the disasters could be avoided by the U.S. abandoning “hegemonic thinking motivated by self-interest.” Relations between Washington and Beijing have been fractious as the U.S. maintains support for Taiwan and sanctions over Chinese polices including in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.