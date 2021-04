Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 45-52

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A shower is possible this evening but most of the area remains dry into tonight. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and low 50s. Saturday looks warm with high clouds and sun. Highs get into the upper 60s and mid 70s.

Rain arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday and it could be steady to heavy at times with a thunderstorm possible.