(WBNG) -- Happy birthday Binghamton!

The city turned 154-years-old Friday. Binghamton Mayor Rich David wished the city a happy birthday in a tweet.

Happy 154th birthday, Binghamton! On this date in 1867, the City of Binghamton was officially incorporated by Act of the New York State Legislature. — Mayor Rich David (@MayorRichDavid) April 9, 2021

David says in 1867, the city was officially incorporated by Act of the New York State Legislature.