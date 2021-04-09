Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four. Carter Hart made 21 saves. After a scoreless four rounds in the shootout, Nelson fired a snap shot past the blocker of Hart.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-2. Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist. Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid. The Penguins beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight games this season. Colin Blackwell and Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who were 3-0-1 in their last four games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs’ struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four Pittsburgh relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each as Chicago raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157. Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco had two hits each for the Pirates but couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from dropping its sixth straight.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Garrett Wait scored in overtime and short-handed Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinals. UMass advances to Saturday’s national championship game against St. Cloud State — as both teams seek to make program history with a first title. UMass was without four players due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, including leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg. UMass forward Anthony Del Gaizo tied it at 2 with 11:35 remaining in the third period on a rebound that fell to the right of the net, and Wait got a stick on Bobby Trivigno’s wraparound pass at 14:30 in overtime to win it.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nolan Walker scored on a redirection with 53.2 seconds left and St. Cloud State held off Minnesota State 5-4 to advance to the program’s first national championship game. St. Cloud State led 3-1 early in the second period and trailed 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining before winning its 10th one-goal game of the season. Joe Molenaar, a freshman, tied it at 4 with his first career goal midway through the third, and Walker got a stick on defenseman Seamus Donohue’s shot to win it. David Hrenak made 25 saves for the Huskies, who were without their leading scorer Easton Brodzinski due to a season-ending injury in the East Regional. Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay made 17 saves.