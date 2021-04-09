How an Irish town became home for an animation powerhouse

NEW YORK (AP) — The medieval town of Kilkenny in the southeast of Ireland is an unlikely home for a perennial Oscar contender. But there, among cathedral spires and castle parapets, the animation studio Cartoon Saloon has carved out a factory of hand-drawn artistry and local folklore that has persisted and flourished well beyond its creators’ expectations. When Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, directors of the enchanting Oscar-nominee “Wolfwalkers,” met growing up in Kilkenny, any success seemed sure to be found in typical entertainment epicenters like London, New York or Los Angeles. But by staying at home, Cartoon Saloon has become a revered animation factory.