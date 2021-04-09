If you want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you’ll have to wait a few weeks

(WBNG) -- Johnson & Johnson has announced a bad batch of their vaccines. As a result, many places, including Broome County, will not receive as many doses as they had hoped.

Luckily, the Broome County Health Department says they do not anticipate having to cancel appoints. However, if you specifically want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will have to wait a little longer.

"I encourage you to get any vaccine that you can get because at this point we should have no waiting and we really just need to get the community vaccinated," said Broome County Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman. "If there's a reason you really want that one dose, we'll have it back in the community, just probably not in the next few weeks."

The health department says they will continue to order more doses as they become available. Johnson & Johnson says a batch of their vaccines did not meet quality standards.