Nas, Eve, Lyor Cohen react to death of rapper-actor DMX

NEW YORK (AP) — Hip-hop artists and celebrities paid homage to rapper DMX who died Friday at 50. In separate Instagram posts, Nas called him “Gods poet” while Eve praised him as “one of the most special people I have ever met.” Chingy recalled touring with DMX and being inspired by his style and struck by how “he always showed me love.” Former Def Jam executive Lyor Cohen remembered him as a “wonderful, caring father.” A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.