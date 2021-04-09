No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A surge in virus cases and deaths is hitting all regions of the world. Even countries where vaccine rollouts are finally getting some momentum, infections, hospitalizations and deaths are surging. And that leaves even bleaker prospects for much of the world, where largescale vaccination programs remain a more distant prospect. The World Health Organization said Friday that it is very concerned as infection rates are rising in all of the world’s regions, driven by by new virus variants and too many nations coming out of lockdown too soon. The dire situation, which is putting pressure on hospitals, is prompting authorities to reimpose tougher restrictions in Pakistan, Turkey and many other countries.