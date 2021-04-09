No release for ex-officer guilty in ‘Fatal Vision’ murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to release an ex-Army captain imprisoned for decades for the murders of his wife and two young daughters, deciding he lacked authority to consider Jeffrey MacDonald’s request. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle issued the denial Friday, four weeks after MacDonald’s attorneys came to court to ask the judge to let him go home because of his deteriorating health. MacDonald was convicted in 1979 for the 1970 slayings of his pregnant wife and two daughters at their family home at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg. MacDonald has declared his innocence and spent years on appeal.