North China explosion kills 9 amid mining safety crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say nine workers have been killed in northern China during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives. The blast in Hebei province that borders capital Beijing left another three workers injured. The workers had been part of a crew tasked with destroying the explosives, which can become unstable over time and unsafe to use. This week’s accident comes amid a push to improve safety in China’s mining industry, which remains one of the world’s deadliest due in part to the mishandling of materials. Ten workers were killed at a gold mine in the northern province of Shandong in January after a cave-in caused by the improper storage and use of explosives.