NRA trial opens window on secretive leader’s life and work

DALLAS (AP) — Wayne LaPierre flies exclusively on private jets, he sailed around the Bahamas for “security” and never sends emails or texts in his work running the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group. LaPierre took the witness stand in the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy trial this week. His testimony offered a window into the the work and habits of the notoriously secretive titan of the American firearms movement. The federal case is over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in a separate effort to disband the group over alleged financial abuses.