Peter Manso, biographer of Mailer and Brando, dies at 80

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — The writer Peter Manso has died at age 80 after building a name on his exhaustively researched books, articles and biographies. His wife tells the Cape Cod Times that Manso died Wednesday, mostly likely of a heart attack. The longtime Cape Cod resident conducted hundreds of interviews for his hefty biographies of Marlon Brando and Norman Mailer. He profiled the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Roy Cohn for national publications. He wrote a detailed and critical account of the murder trial of the man convicted of killing fashion writer Christa Worthington on Cape Cod in 2002.