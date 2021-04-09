Portugal ex-PM to stand trial for money laundering, forgery

A Lisbon judge has ruled to put former Portuguese Prime Minister José Sócrates on trial for alleged money-laundering and forgery but that the statute of limitations has expired on more than a dozen corruption allegations. The judge said Friday that cash and other gifts given to Sócrates by a childhood friend who was working for a Portuguese construction company amounted to an attempt to gain influence over the prime minister and win contracts. The forgery charges relate to documentation linked to the payments. Sócrates argued that the money and other assets were loans from his longtime friend. Both he and prosecutors can appeal Friday’s ruling.