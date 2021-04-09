Skip to Content

Reform-minded leaders now at the helm in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The daunting task of turning around the fortunes of St. Louis is now in the hands of a new era of leaders — specifically, three 40-something progressive Black women, all of them elected on a mandate of racial justice and change. Tishaura Jones was elected mayor Tuesday and will be sworn in on April 20. Kim Gardner was elected circuit attorney in 2016 and re-elected last year. And racial justice activist Cori Bush pulled a stunning upset last year in ousting longtime Congressman William Lacy Clay in the district that includes St. Louis. Criminal justice reform will be at the top of Jones’ agenda.

