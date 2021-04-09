Small Icelandic town rallies behind Oscar-nominated song

The writers behind the Oscar-nominated song “Husavik (My Hometown)” knew that they wanted it to be an emotional core to the otherwise silly Will Ferrell movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” But they had no idea just how significant the ballad would become to the people of the small Icelandic town it’s named after — especially considering the fact they’ve yet to visit. And yet in the past year, the people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem.