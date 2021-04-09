South Korean couple mistakenly vandalizes $440,000 artwork

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean exhibition company is trying to persuade an acclaimed American graffiti artist not to restore a $440,000 painting after it was accidentally vandalized by a couple who mistook it for participatory art. The artist known as JonOne has expressed a desire for the painting to be restored but without financially costing the couple. The company said while the exhibition was insured for damages, there’s no way the insurance company wouldn’t allocate at least some of the costs to the couple as long as JonOne wants his piece restored. The couple told the company they thought spectators were meant to participate in JonOne’s artwork, “Untitled,” a huge wall painting that was set up with paint cans and brushes scattered around it.