Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean’s St. Vincent

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An explosive eruption has rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. It follows mandatory evacuation orders from the local government. Emergency management officials said the ash column was about 20,000 feet (6 kilometers) high and that the ash was headed east into the Atlantic Ocean. However, heavy ashfall also was reported in communities around the volcano. People are to be put aboard cruise ships and head for nearby islands or shelters elsewhere in St. Vincent.