State Police: Car fire, pursuit related

TOWN OF BARTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police confirmed to 12 News a pursuit Thursday night and fire on Brooks Road in the town of Barton are related.

State police said Matthew O. Perry of Cortland led troopers down Brooks Road, a dead-end in the Town of Barton during a pursuit on Thursday. Troopers said Perry's car then caught on fire and spread to a vacant house nearby.

Additionally, Owego Fire Chief Jim Morris said crews were battling a fire, also on Brooks Road, Thursday night. State police confirmed Friday that this fire is connected to the pursuit.

On Thursday, state police were looking for Perry and said he fled upon an attempted arrest.

Authorities said Perry led police on a chase through multiple counties and jurisdictions and was last seen in Tioga County.

Perry is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

If the suspect is seen, police say to immediately call 911 or SP Sidney at (607) 561-7400.

