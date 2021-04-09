Tunnel collapse nearly led to Mexico City drain explosion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the collapse of a clandestine tunnel dug to steal gasoline from a government pipeline probably triggered a chain of events that nearly blew up one of the few outlets for moving water out of the closed and flood-prone Mexico City valley. Authorities said Friday the near-miss occurred in late March, when operators at a pumping plant reported gas fumes at explosive levels. A gasoline pipeline that runs along the northern edge of the city had been riddled with at least eight illegal taps, some of which were apparently left open, allowing gasoline to soak into storm drains.