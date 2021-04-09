UMass tops two-time defending champion Minn. Duluth in semis

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Garrett Wait scored in overtime and short-handed Massachusetts beat two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinals. UMass advances to Saturday’s national championship game against St. Cloud State — as both teams seek to make program history with a first title. UMass was without four players due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, including leading goal scorer Carson Gicewicz and starting goaltender Filip Lindberg. UMass forward Anthony Del Gaizo tied it at 2 with 11:35 remaining in the third period on a rebound that fell to the right of the net, and Wait got a stick on Bobby Trivigno’s wraparound pass at 14:30 in overtime to win it.