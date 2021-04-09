Caufield wins Hobey Baker Award, scores twice in pro debut

TORONTO (AP) — Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night as the top college hockey player, then scored twice in his professional debut. Caufield edged North Dakota forward Shane Pinto and Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay. He also had an assist Friday night in the Laval Rocket’s 5-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies in an American Hockey League game. The 20-year-old Montreal prospect had 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games with the Badgers to lead all college players. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens. From Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the 5-foot-7 right wing helped the United States win the 2021 world junior championship.