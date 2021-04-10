3rd annual ‘Race to the Stars 5k’ to be held at Kopernik

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is hosting the 3rd annual "Race to the Stars 5k".

Unlike many 5k races this year and last, the "Race to the Stars 5k" will be held in person, and runners will race through the hills surrounding the observatory.

Kopernik details the course will follow the below path:

Registration for the race is open, and the race itself will be taking place on April 24th.

The 5k is an annual fundraiser that was started by Kopernik in 2018.

If you don't wish to participate in the race, but still want to support the observatory, Kopernik says they are taking donations and welcome spectators to cheer on those who are racing.

To register for the race, click here.