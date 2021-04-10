4 freight train cars derail in Altoona; no injuries reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say several cars of a freight train derailed in a Pennsylvania city, but no injuries were reported. A security officer for Station Medical Center told WJAC-TV that four cars came off the track in downtown Altoona at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The officer said the Norfolk Southern train was hauling coal, and the track needed repairs. The president of Altoona firefighters local 299, Patrick Miller, told WTAJ-TV that there were no concerns about hazardous material.