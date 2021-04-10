44-year wait over for Colon family who never lost hope

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Evelyn Colon’s mother imagined her daughter living happily surrounded by her own family and children. She was spared the heartbreaking news that her beautiful, green-eyed daughter never lived to see her 16th birthday or the birth of her own baby girl, who shared her mother’s tragic fate. Colon, who was known for more than four decades here in Northeast Pennsylvania as Beth Doe, was brutally murdered and dumped off an Interstate 80 bridge in East Side borough in December 1976. Her then-boyfriend, Luis Sierra, who is now 63, of Ozone Park, New York, was arrested last month.