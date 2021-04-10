’49 and Holding’ CNY Maple Festival Extravaganza held drive-thru style in Marathon

MARATHON (WBNG) -- The '49 and Holding' Maple Festival Extravaganza was held this morning as a drive-thru only event where residents could get their favorite maple treats from the comfort of their cars.

The celebration today saw long lines of cars pulling up for maple syrup, cotton candy, maple butter, and more.

Organizers of the festival say the title of this year's festival is '49 and Counting', instead of the 50th annual Maple Festival. This is because organizers say the title will only be returned once the festival can return to its full status.

A total of 10 vendors lined the sidewalks of the Appleby Elementary School, including those not selling maple-based products for the festivities.

The event also offered different treats sold by each Marathon High School class; the Freshman class of 2024 with fried pickles and onion petals all the way to the Senior class of 2021, selling french fries, cheese fries, and spiedie sandwiches, among many others.

Vendors say they would have brought more items but had to limit the number of products they brought for sale due to the new drive-thru platform.

This was the first major in-person event for the town of Marathon, marking a return for many to a modified version of a normal year's Maple Festival.