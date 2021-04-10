80 years later, they still love basketball — and each other

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — March madness is a time of year many people fall in love with the game of basketball — and sometimes those bonds last forever. Take the story of Charles and Ginny Haas, who are 97 and 96 years old respectively. Both were basketball players at Bethlehem Catholic and proud members of the school’s class of 1941. They graduated in 1941 and will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in September. Basketball and Becahi played a role in bringing them together as young people and their interest in sports has become part of the fabric of a tight-knit family that has extended through four generations.