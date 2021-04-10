Actors: ‘Raw emotions’ from COVID-19 to fuel drama for years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — To mask or not to mask? That could be among the questions inspiring future plays based on the real-life drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and its profound societal changes. That is, whenever spotlights again shine inside all those theaters darkened for a year and counting by COVID-19. For now, a Black theatre company in Harrisburg is biding its time, confident that when the coronavirus finally lifts, it will have sewn seeds of enlightenment in playwrights’ minds and implanted deep reservoirs of raw emotions that actors can draw upon for all the cathartic performances to come.