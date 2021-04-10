Crews respond to Ballyhack Rd. fire, Fire Chief says everyone evacuated safely

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- The Port Crane Fire Chief has confirmed a fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. tonight on Ballyhack Road in Port Crane.

Crews responded to 538 Ballyhack Rd. to put out an active house fire.

12 News Crews on the scene who spoke with fire officials reported all of the occupants in the residence were able to get out of the building safely, and no injuries have been reported.

Though it is too early to tell, officials say, the fire seems to have caused a total loss of the building itself.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we learn more.