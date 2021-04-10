Skip to Content

Families traumatized by violence face crime scene cleanup

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Families of Philadelphia homicide victims often face the traumatizing and expensive task of cleaning up the crime scene. The police department is responsible for processing and collecting evidence at thousands of crime scenes where a gun was involved each year. But cops aren’t responsible for cleaning it up. Renee Norris-Jones, herself a survivor of partner violence, is still traumatized from unknowingly walking into a crime scene in 1999, the site of where her sister was murdered.

