FBI profiler donates files 25 years after Unabomber arrest

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (AP) — When FBI agents arrested Ted Kaczynski at his remote Montana cabin 25 years ago, they knew a lot about the famous recluse whose 17-year string of bombings killed three people and injured 24. Much of what they knew, right down to the bomber’s unusual linguistic stylings, came from the work of James R. Fitzgerald, a now-retired FBI criminal profiler and forensic linguist. Soon, researchers and law enforcement experts will be able to tap a treasure trove of more than 6,000 pages of Fitzgerald’s professional papers on the case, which he is donating to the Pennsylvania Center for Investigative and Forensic Sciences at California University of Pennsylvania.