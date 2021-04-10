Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 on Friday night. Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans’ first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71. He scored three more times after the 76ers pulled to 94-87 with 4:03 left. Williamson was 15 of 28 from the field and added 15 rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton’s six strong innings, leading the Braves to an 8-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Morton permitted one run and four hits. Acuña’s fifth-inning blast off Zack Wheeler traveled an estimated 456 feet, landing deep in the center-field seats behind the Braves bullpen for a 2-1 lead. He also had two doubles and an infield single.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists in leading the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Jared McCann, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Colton Sceviour also scored as the banged-up Penguins won their second game in as many nights and eighth in 11 games. Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in snapping a personal two-game losing streak. Miles Wood scored two goals and Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist had one for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An usher who spent more than 80 years guiding Pittsburgh Pirates fans to their seats through varying stages of success and failure by the team has died. Phil Coyne was 102. The team said Coyne died Friday. Coyne began working for the Pirates in 1936. For the next eight decades he served as a fixture in the stands as the franchise moved from Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park. Pirates chairman Bob Nutting called Coyne a true legend.