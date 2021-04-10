Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV reports that Iran has begun a 10-day lockdown amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The surge is a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the Middle East’s worst outbreak. Iran’s coronavirus task force, charged with determining virus restrictions, ordered most shops closed and offices restricted to one-third capacity in cities declared as “red-zones.” The capital Tehran and 250 other cities and towns across the country have been declared red zones. They have the highest virus positivity rates and the most severe restrictions in place. Over 85% of the country now has either a red or orange infection status, authorities said.