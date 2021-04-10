Lafayette beats Lehigh 20-13 in the series’ 156th game

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Cole Northrup threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Steven Stilianos and Lafayette beat Leigh 20-13. Northrup connected with Stilianos for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yard TD early in the fourth to cap the scoring. Leigh had the final possession with 2:23 remaining and drove to the Lafayette 40, but the game ended with Caleb Burr breaking up Nigel Summerville’s Hail Mary pass to Johnny Foley near the end zone. Rashawn Allen broke had a 49-yard touchdown run for Lehigh (0-3, 0-3). Cross Wilkinson was 21-of-34 passing for 177 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal.