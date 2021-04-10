Maryland lawmakers override vetoes on sweeping police reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of three extensive police reform measures. The Democratic-controlled Maryland General Assembly overrode the Republican governor’s vetoes on Saturday. The measures include the repeal of job protections in the police disciplinary process that critics say impede accountability. They include a new statewide use-of-force policy. The state also will expand public access to records in disciplinary cases and limit the use of no-knock warrants. Hogan contended the measures would erode police morale and damage recruitment and retention. Supporters say the measures are needed to increase transparency and restore trust in police.