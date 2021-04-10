Quiet pattern coming to an end tomorrow

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 53 (49-56). Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers develop between 8am-11am 100%. Steady showers will continue for much of the day before tapering off to more scattered activity between 5pm-7pm. Rainfall accumulations of a 0.25"-1.00". High of 66 (61-70). Warms temperatures north and east. Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers continuing through the overnight hours 60%. Chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Low of 49 (44-50). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The quiet pattern the Southern Tier has been locked into is coming to an end tomorrow. A strong low pressure will drift further east into our region bringing soaking rains. Yet, the low will stall out leading to several days in a row with the chance for rain showers.



It will not be until later in the week when we introduce the possibility of some sunshine. Even then, models are still uncertain if the low pressure will have weakened by then so there is still the chance for some showers. The main low pressure should diminish by the start of next weekend. Unfortunately, right behind it is another low that will bring rain back to the region.