Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Attorney General Ramsey Clark has died. Clark became a top Justice Department official as part of President John Kennedy’s New Frontier before heading the department under Lyndon Johnson. After leaving the post, Clark was a frequent critic of U.S. policy and outspoken on the death penalty, civil rights and other issues. The Dallas-born Clark was the son of a former attorney general and U.S. Supreme Court justice, Tom Clark. His death Friday in New York City at age 93 was announced by a family member, Sharon Welch, to media outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post.