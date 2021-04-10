Sean Couturier’s goal gives Flyers 3-2 home win over Bruins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored near the midway point of the third period to break a tie and the Philadelphia Flyers picked up a critical 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to pick up the victory as Philadelphia moved within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The two teams have completed their regular-season series. Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere added goals for Philadelphia. Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots in the Boston net.