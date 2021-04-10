Shootout in Utah leaves 2 deputies wounded; suspect dead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Two Utah sheriff’s deputies were wounded and the suspect was killed in a shooting outside the Salt Lake County jail. Officials said both deputies were taken to a hospital after the Saturday morning shootout and are expected to survive. Their identities were not immediately available. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a press conference that the two officers worked as part of campus security and were partners. Rivera says one of the deputies was shot in the eye and is in critical condition. The other deputy was grazed in the cheek by a bullet and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.