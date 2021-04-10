Skier at resort event goes through fence into crowd; 2 hurt

CHAMPION, Pa. (AP) — Two people were taken to hospitals after a skier broke through a fence and went into a crowd at a western Pennsylvania ski resort over the weekend. Officials said the accident happened Saturday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on the last day of the annual end-of-the-season event. Resort officials said in a statement that the last skier of the day in the pond skim event “lost control and skied off the course, broke through a fence and hit two spectators.” Officials said members of the resort’s ski patrol “swiftly attended to them” and they were taken to local hospitals, where a report on their conditions wasn’t immediately available.