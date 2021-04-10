Skip to Content

Too much? BBC gets complaints over Prince Philip coverage

New
11:34 am National News from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s national broadcaster has received so many complaints that its coverage of the death of Prince Philip was excessive that it set up a special website page for viewers to register their objections. The BBC canceled its regular programming after Philip’s death was announced Friday and instead aired special reports hosted by black-clad news anchors. The network’s music radio stations played instrumentals and somber tunes. Some Britons saw the BBC’s actions as a fitting mark of respect. For others, it was a bit much. The publicly funded broadcaster often finds itself criticized from all sides over its treatment of major national events. It didn’t disclose how many people had complained by Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content