Underwater quake shakes Indonesia’s Java, no tsunami warning

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — A strong underwater earthquake has struck Indonesia’s main island of Java, but no tsunami warnings have been posted. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday the magnitude 6.0 quake was at a depth of 82 kilometers (50.9 miles). It was centered 44.8 kilometers (27.8 miles) south of Malang District in East Java province. Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center says the undersea quake didn’t have the potential to cause a tsunami. Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.