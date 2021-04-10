Women fighting fires in Florida: Colleagues’ support crucial

Five women who made history by working an entire firefighting shift with no men are still thriving at their fire department in Florida months later. The members of the team at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue say they’ve succeeded in a heavily male-dominated profession for a couple of reasons. One is that their male colleagues and supervisors have enthusiastically supported them. The other is that they have successfully handled the challenges that have come their way and proved that they can do the job just as well as men.