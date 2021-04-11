Asplund, Skinner lift Buffalo to comeback win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, who improved their NHL-worst record to 10-25-6. Buffalo appeared headed for another defeat before a late rally. Skinner tied the game at 3 with 3:03 remaining. Flyers goalie Carter Hart couldn’t corral Victor Olofsson’s shot from long range, and the puck went off Skinner’s skate and over the goal line as he crashed the net. The goal was upheld after a review. Asplund got the go-ahead score seconds later when he scored on a rebound with a backhand from close range. Middlestadt’s empty-netter capped the scoring.