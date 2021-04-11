BU business students worked to replace, clean American Civic Association’s building mosaic in honor of the lives lost

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 12 years ago the American Civic Association experienced great loss and grief felt by many after a gunman took the lives of 13 people. But on Saturday, the ACA was full of love and remembrance.

Binghamton business students worked to replace and clean the buildings' mosaic which was created in memory of the 13 lives that were lost.

Those that were affected by the tragedy say the mosaic helps to honor the memory of their loved ones.

“It’s highlighting the building, that all people, different religions, cultures, can come and work. It’s for the victims because they're gone but we still remember them,” said Samir Alsalihi. Alsalihi’s wife was killed in the ACA shooting.

The Binghamton CWC scholars covered the mosaics already on the building with a thin layer of grout, let it sit then scrubbed it down with sponges and water.



They said the event highlighted rising above and bringing people together.

“When I see everyone together for the first time really since COVID, being safe and doing everything to help the community, it’s very rewarding for me,” said CWC scholar President Mark Stein.

The project had been the idea of the previous CWC President, but COVID forced a halt to the project.

“It meant so much that the young people care so much, it was overdue,

and we can take something and make it beautiful and see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said ACA Executive Director Myra Garcia.

“There’s a lot of light in Binghamton and there’s a lot of light in this community,” she said.