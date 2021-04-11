Dispatch confirms early morning shooting in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Dispatched confirmed that there were 5 shots fired on Clinton St. near Janette Ave. this morning.

The shooting was called in at 2:54 a.m. near 333 Clinton St.

Binghamton Police has said the situation is under investigation. They cannot comment on if the shooter is still at large or if anyone was injured.

Broome County Dispatch said bloody towels were found near Prospect and Mygatt St. shortly after but did not confirm the findings were related.

12 News is actively following up and working to bring more details on this story.