Fleury, Golden Knights blank Coyotes 1-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Nosek scored the game’s lone goal, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 14 shots, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0. With the win, Fleury snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins. Fleury, who improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season, also moved into a tie for 15th on the career list with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. Adin Hill made 28 saves for Arizona.