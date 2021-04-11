Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-93 on Saturday night to pull even with Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead. On Friday night in a loss at New Orleans, Embiid went just 5 for 16 from the floor and scored 14 points. He was 10 for 17 in three quarters of work against the Thunder. Furkan Korkmaz added a season-high 20 points for the 76ers. Darius Bazley had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tony Bradley added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight.

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves, who opened the season with four consecutive losses, have recovered with a four-game winning streak. The streak includes the first two games of the weekend series against the NL East rival Phillies. Atlanta’s 0-4 start included three losses at Philadelphia. Sean Newcomb had strikeouts on four of his six outs in relief to earn the win. Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in an 8-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Keller bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run. The 25-year-old struck out seven and walked just one as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak. Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings all drove in two runs during Pittsburgh’s seven-run outburst in the second against Davies.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored near the midway point of the third period to break a tie and the Philadelphia Flyers picked up a critical 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to pick up the victory as Philadelphia moved within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The two teams have completed their regular-season series. Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere added goals for Philadelphia. Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots in the Boston net.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and Terrence Wilson ran for two touchdowns and Charleston Southern beat Robert Morris 27-14. It was the Buccaneers’ first game at home since a 41-31 win over Campbell on Nov. 23, 2019. Chambers’ 22-yard scoring pass to Isaac Ross with 87 seconds left before halftime broke a tie at 7 and Charleston Southern led the rest of the way. Chambers also ran for 79 yards on 20 carries to lead CSU in the ground game. George Martin threw for 304 yards on 18-for-38 passing and two touchdowns for Robert Morris.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Cole Northrup threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Steven Stilianos and Lafayette beat Leigh 20-13. Northrup connected with Stilianos for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yard TD early in the fourth to cap the scoring. Leigh had the final possession with 2:23 remaining and drove to the Lafayette 40, but the game ended with Caleb Burr breaking up Nigel Summerville’s Hail Mary pass to Johnny Foley near the end zone. Rashawn Allen broke had a 49-yard touchdown run for Lehigh (0-3, 0-3). Cross Wilkinson was 21-of-34 passing for 177 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal.