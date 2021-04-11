In Photos: Southern Tier shares their furry friends on National Pet Day

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to the "National Day Of" website, Sunday, April 11th marks National Pet Day!

We asked you to send in pictures of your pets and you responded with great images of your furry friends -- thank you!

National Pet Day is not only an excellent time to give your pets some love, but also to remember to check in with certain aspects of pet ownership, like ensuring your pets are up to date on their vaccinations, or to check the information on their collars are correct.

National Pet Day is a great time to comb through your pets old toys and throw out any that are damaged or no longer safe to use.

The national celebration also aims to raise awareness of pets that are without a home.

If you're looking to become a pet parent, you can visit any of the local shelters and the Broome County Humane Society.

You can also participate in the celebration by making a donation to a shelter of food, toys, or pet supplies.

Featured Pets and Owners: