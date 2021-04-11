Skip to Content

In Photos: Southern Tier shares their furry friends on National Pet Day

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to the "National Day Of" website, Sunday, April 11th marks National Pet Day!

We asked you to send in pictures of your pets and you responded with great images of your furry friends -- thank you!

National Pet Day is not only an excellent time to give your pets some love, but also to remember to check in with certain aspects of pet ownership, like ensuring your pets are up to date on their vaccinations, or to check the information on their collars are correct.

National Pet Day is a great time to comb through your pets old toys and throw out any that are damaged or no longer safe to use.

The national celebration also aims to raise awareness of pets that are without a home.

If you're looking to become a pet parent, you can visit any of the local shelters and the Broome County Humane Society.

You can also participate in the celebration by making a donation to a shelter of food, toys, or pet supplies.

Featured Pets and Owners:

Tim and Porkchop -- Kelsey Fiore

Nugget -- Jamie Franco

Roo and Molly -- Lori Menard

Zapp -- Jon Reynolds

Napoleon -- Jamie Franco

Brutus -- Rach Anne

Sara and Sophie -- Sharyn Darrah

Elkie -- Diana Deorazio Hayden

Maisy -- Ashley Kenyon

Foxy -- Eileen Kumpon

Helios -- Donnina Ioannisci Jones

Caroline -- Jodee Edwards

Gizmo -- Melody Correll

Shane -- Eileen O'Niel

Emelia -- Laurie Weaver

Pet of Colleen Clare

Pet of Heather Closs

Pet of Stephanie Parker

Poppy -- Rozanne Abbott

Sunny -- Jon Reynolds

Sweetie and Lupine -- Kate Coleman-Moore

Rocky -- Kady Kellogg

Colby -- Christine Phillips Hurlbut

Nala and Maggie -- Mike Kenyon

Chloe Shay -- Gabriela Turbides

Skylar, Peanut, and Lena -- Heather Dewhirst Button

Snowy adn Sparky -- Melody Correll

Timber -- Kristi Scales

Eli -- Emily Monk

Skye -- Micheline Romain

Ruger -- Tonya Lent

Willow -- Steve Button

Pet of Ashley Riegel

Abby and Carol -- Ashley Lomonaco

Pet of Megan and Jamey Wolsrap

Pets of Melissa Long

Thank you to everyone who shared their pet photos with us, click here to see them all!

Abigail Lane

