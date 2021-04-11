In Photos: Southern Tier shares their furry friends on National Pet Day
BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- According to the "National Day Of" website, Sunday, April 11th marks National Pet Day!
We asked you to send in pictures of your pets and you responded with great images of your furry friends -- thank you!
National Pet Day is not only an excellent time to give your pets some love, but also to remember to check in with certain aspects of pet ownership, like ensuring your pets are up to date on their vaccinations, or to check the information on their collars are correct.
National Pet Day is a great time to comb through your pets old toys and throw out any that are damaged or no longer safe to use.
The national celebration also aims to raise awareness of pets that are without a home.
If you're looking to become a pet parent, you can visit any of the local shelters and the Broome County Humane Society.
You can also participate in the celebration by making a donation to a shelter of food, toys, or pet supplies.
Featured Pets and Owners:
Tim and Porkchop -- Kelsey Fiore
Nugget -- Jamie Franco
Roo and Molly -- Lori Menard
Zapp -- Jon Reynolds
Napoleon -- Jamie Franco
Brutus -- Rach Anne
Sara and Sophie -- Sharyn Darrah
Elkie -- Diana Deorazio Hayden
Maisy -- Ashley Kenyon
Foxy -- Eileen Kumpon
Helios -- Donnina Ioannisci Jones
Caroline -- Jodee Edwards
Gizmo -- Melody Correll
Shane -- Eileen O'Niel
Emelia -- Laurie Weaver
Pet of Colleen Clare
Pet of Heather Closs
Pet of Stephanie Parker
Poppy -- Rozanne Abbott
Sunny -- Jon Reynolds
Sweetie and Lupine -- Kate Coleman-Moore
Rocky -- Kady Kellogg
Colby -- Christine Phillips Hurlbut
Nala and Maggie -- Mike Kenyon
Chloe Shay -- Gabriela Turbides
Skylar, Peanut, and Lena -- Heather Dewhirst Button
Snowy adn Sparky -- Melody Correll
Timber -- Kristi Scales
Eli -- Emily Monk
Skye -- Micheline Romain
Ruger -- Tonya Lent
Willow -- Steve Button
Pet of Ashley Riegel
Abby and Carol -- Ashley Lomonaco
Pet of Megan and Jamey Wolsrap
Pets of Melissa Long
Thank you to everyone who shared their pet photos with us, click here to see them all!