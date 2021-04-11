Joel Embiid scores 27 points, 76ers beat Thunder 117-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-93 on Saturday night to pull even with Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead. On Friday night in a loss at New Orleans, Embiid went just 5 for 16 from the floor and scored 14 points. He was 10 for 17 in three quarters of work against the Thunder. Furkan Korkmaz added a season-high 20 points for the 76ers. Darius Bazley had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tony Bradley added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight.