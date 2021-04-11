“Love for Liam” event takes place to raise money for local boy’s surgery

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The community gathered Sunday in support of one local boy who is fighting a rare spinal condition.

Liam's grandmother Tammy Fabrizi organized a benefit to raise money for his upcoming surgery today, held at the Ideal Bowling Center.

The community showed their support for Liam by buying raffle tickets and chicken dinners with all proceeds going to Liam's surgery fund, travel expense, and medical costs.

Liam has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a condition that impacts the strength and function of muscles.

Liam's grandmother, Tammy, and his father, Scott, say the response from the community was overwhelming.

"I have no words for it. It's awesome, this surgery is going to be life-changing for him," Scott said.

Fabrizi says while it might be a long summer for Liam and his family, he believes it will be worth it.

"We're very hopeful that this opens up so many doors, and this is just a huge help for us", he said.

The Fabrizi family told 12 News they sold out of raffle tickets at the event.

Liam's surgery will take place at Yale in Connecticut.

For signups, donations, or for more information on the event, contact Tammy Fabrizi at (607) 321-9769.